Kourtney Kardashian Gets Comfy in Pajamas & Leather Ugg Boots on New Year’s Eve With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shared a slideshow of images from her New Year’s celebration with friends and family on Instagram yesterday.

From driving ATVs to popping champagne, Kardashian photographed each moment, ending the celebration lounging with her husband Travis Barker in PJs and Ugg boots.

Kardashian was clad in a black button-down pajama-style shirt by Thom Browne. The sleepwear-inspired top was paired with white, black and red bottoms. Both pieces featured motifs of dogs skiing in a winter wonderland. Feeling festive, the businesswoman added 2023 glasses and a gold party hat to her look.

When it came to footwear, the social media star opted for a set of what appeared to be shiny black leather Ugg boots. Her style was complete with rounded toes, thick platform soles, and reliable tread for a comfortable, walkable finish. The set acted as an edgy addition to her look with an added boost.

Ugg was created in 1978 and it became popular with the Australian surfer scene at the time, before blowing up in America in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Ugg Leather Boots CREDIT: StockX

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

