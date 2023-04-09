Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out in Animal Print and Thigh High Boots After Celebrating First Anniversary With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head out for lunch at a vegan restaurant in Palm Desert after celebrating their first anniversary on April 8, 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out in sunny Palm Desert to celebrate their first anniversary. The couple picked the vegan restaurant Chef Tanya’s Kitchen for their special lunch on April 8, 2023.

For the casual celebration, the reality tv star rocked an oversized white T-shirt with a photo of Madonna and paired it with loose animal print shorts. She kept things laid back accessorizing the outfit with just a pair of orange sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head out for lunch at a vegan restaurant in Palm Desert after celebrating their first anniversary on April 8, 2023. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA Sporting her new color, the Poosh founder wore her hair up in a messy bun and kept it natural with a no make-up look.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head out for lunch at a vegan restaurant in Palm Desert after celebrating their first anniversary on April 8, 2023. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA To finish her look, the Poosh founder added a pair of tall boots in light beige leather with a vintage finish. The biker style featured silver-toned metal hardware on both sides, a square toe, and was completed with stirrup strap details and a half an inch heel.

When it comes to footwear, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has an impressive and eclectic roster of favorites. Among her favorite styles are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She’s also been seen in strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps, and thigh-high boots by high fashion brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta, and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears all kinds of boots, trendy sneakers from brands like Veja, and classics like New Balance.

