Kourtney Kardashian Poses on Bed With Black Knee-High Boots & Sheer Minidress for Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian laid down on a bed for her latest selfie.

The “Kardashians” star shared a photo on Instagram yesterday, showing the exact moment she was taking a selfie inside a bedroom.

Kardashian wore a fitted minidress with spaghetti straps and a tulle skirt for her picture. She added a black opaque shrug top to the look.

Kourtney Kardashian poses on Instagram CREDIT: Instagram

She completed the look with black knee-high boots. The sleek heels featured a fitted sleeve and a pointed toe. Her boots brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was at least 2 inches tall.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

The last time we saw the reality TV star was on New Years Eve wearing pajamas and leather Ugg boots with her husband Travis Barker.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has redefined her sense of style in recent years. Kardashian now drifts towards edgy styles with trendy details. Since her shift in fashion choices, she has received much recognition in the industry. Last September, the businesswoman collaborated with Boohoo on a sustainable collection that debuted during New York Fashion Week last season.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

When it comes to footwear, she is often seen in pointed-toe pumps or knee-high boots like the ones she paired this look with. The television personality gravitates mostly towards Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. Her vast shoe closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When she’s off-duty, she tends to slip into more casual styles like sneakers from affordable brands like Converse, Veja and New Balance.

