Kourtney Kardashian Gets Daring in Lingerie-Inspired Corset Minidress & Peep-Toe Mules

Kourtney Kardashian gleamed as she took to Instagram on Thursday to promote the benefits of her Lemme Sea product.

The reality show star wore a light pink corset minidress that featured lace accents along the waist and scoop neckline. She layered the satin silhouette with a sage green leather trench coat that she wore thrown over her shoulders.

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of white mules. The heels featured an almond toe decorated by a peep-toe strap. The mules brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

The last time we saw Kardashian reuniting with Addison Rae earlier this week. The two were seen on the Instagram of Kardashian’s lifestyle brand, Poosh, where the television personality was wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a maxi skirt and platforms and Rae in red slingback heels.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has redefined her sense of style in recent years. Kardashian now drifts towards edgy styles with trendy details. When it comes to footwear, she is often seen in pointed-toe pumps or knee-high boots. The television personality gravitates mostly towards Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. Her vast shoe closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When she’s off-duty, she tends to slip into more casual styles like sneakers from affordable brands like Converse, Veja and New Balance.

