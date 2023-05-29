Kourtney Kardashian Slips Into Cowboy Boots and Mesh Tee Dress on the Blink-182 Tour Bus

Kourtney Kardashian attends the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The High Line in New York City on Sept. 13, 2022.

Kourtney Kardashian is joining her husband, drummer Travis Barker on his tour with the rock band Blink 182. The reality TV star turned entrepreneur shared some behind-the-scenes photos with her followers on Instagram.

In a recent post, she is seen on the tour bus wearing an extra large t-shirt dress in black and white mesh with the number 23 on the front. She tagged the stylist duo responsible for her latest looks, Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo, who also style superstars like Rosalia and SZA. Underneath the athletic number, she wore a white lacy skirt with a ruffled hem.

The Poosh founder added a pair of large sunglasses, a black hood, and a black leather bag to complete her outfit.

When it came to footwear, Kardashian went for a pair of below-the-knee cowboy boots in dark leather. The leather boots featured a ruched finish and pointed toes. This silhouette is one of her go-to silhouettes and she’s been pairing them mostly with mini dresses and large t-shirts on this tour. This style of boot was popularized in the ‘60 go-go era and was often worn with mini skirts.

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

