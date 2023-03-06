Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Blond Hair in Vintage Blink-182 Shirt & Knee-High Boots

Kourtney Kardashian joined the blond team as seen in her latest Instagram post.

The reality tv star posted to her Instagram on Sunday. In her photo dump, she showed off her freshly-dyed blond hair that she debuted over the weekend. Kardashian posed in a Las Vegas casino wearing a white Blink-182 vintage tee from husband Travis Barker’s early days in the punk pop band. She paired the oversized tee with a black latex miniskirt and she accessorized the outfit with a pair of black sunglasses.

The Poosh founder added a pair of tall boots to round out her Vegas look. She wore black knee-high boots in her social media post. The leather boots featured a band around the knees with a silver buckle. Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Kardashian recently wore another similar style, pairing them with a fitted minidress with spaghetti straps and a tulle skirt.

Kourtney Kardashian poses on Instagram on Jan. 18. CREDIT: Instagram

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

