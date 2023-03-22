Kourtney Kardashian Embraces All-Black Dressing in Platforms With Addison Rae in Fiery-Red Slingback Heels

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are back at it — flaunting their friendship on social media. In a new carousel Instagram post via Kardashian’s brand on Tuesday, the pair can be seen posing together in very different, yet equally stylish outfits.

While the 43-year-old reality star wore an all-black look complete with a maxi skirt and matching platforms, Rae donned a pair of classic jeans with a white tank top and red pieces.

“Looking for the Mia to your Lucia (Where are our White Lotus fans at)?,” the post read, referencing the hit HBO anthology series. “Poosh the link in our bio for tips on making friends as an adult.”

Rae is noticeably donning red leather slingback heels featuring Prada’s signature triangle logo plaque atop a sharp pointed toe. The pumps were finished off with a trendy kitten heel — a stark contrast to Kardashian’s soaring shoes.

The social media influencer complemented her shoes with a coordinating red Prada bag stamped with the same trilateral emblem. Pulled her polished ensemble together effortlessly, she added a pair of dangly earrings, a subtle red lip and a slouchy black leather jacket, which she styled off her shoulders for the mini shoot.

Rae is known for favoring colorful mules and pumps from top brands like Saint Laurent and Roberto Cavalli but has also been spotted in more affordable styles from brands like Imagine by Vince Camuto and Aldo. As for the “Kardashians” star, some of her favorite shoes of late include Prada lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She’s also a fan of pumps, sandals and boots from the likes of Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti.

