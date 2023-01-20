Kit Harington Brings Back the 80s in Checkerboard Loafers at Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 Menswear Show With Rose Leslie

Kit Harington attended Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear show yesterday in Paris in a bold pop of color. Joined by his wife Rose Leslie, Harington was clad in a bright yellow blazer and checkerboard-printed loafers.

The “Game Of Thrones” star’s oversized 80s-inspired blazer was blindingly bright, the style comprised of squared-off shoulders that gave the style a boxy appearance. Each button was surrounded by a deep blue floral appliqué that contrasted the yellow backdrop they sat on beautifully.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the Louis Vuitton menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

On bottom, the British actor wore pleated black trousers with a similarly oversized fit. Save for a dainty gold ring, Harington left the accessories at home, leaving his colorful wardrobe to speak for itself.

Kit Harington attended the Louis Vuitton menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

On his feet, Harington stepped out in glossy black leather loafers feat silver accents. Paired alongside black socks, the style included rounded toes and short stacked block heels. The casual pair contrasted the “Eternals” actors’ formal leaning ensemble quite nicely, making for a stand-out shoe choice. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

Kit Harington attended the Louis Vuitton menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new menswear shows, held in Paris from Jan. 17-22. Presenting brands and designers will include Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Rick Owens. Most notably, the Week will feature new brand developments, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, as well as KidSuper designer Colm Dillane’s debut line for Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see all of the star-studded attendees at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear show.