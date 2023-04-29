King Charles and Queen Camilla Go Royal Blue for New Official Coronation Portrait at Buckingham Palace

A week ahead of the coronation, the Royal family just released a new photo of Queen Camilla and King Charles III. Photographer Hugo Burnand shot the royals in a “spring daylight look” in the Blue Drawing Room in Buckingham Palace, as he described on an Instagram post.
Smiling next to King Charles III, Camilla wore a below-the-knee coat dress by British designer Fiona Clare in royal blue, her go-to color for every special occasion for the past months. The design featured long sleeves, a front zipper, and a slightly pleated skirt.
When it came to accessories, the Queen Consort picked historic pieces filled with meaning for the royal family. She completed the look with a pair of earrings that belonged to Queen Elizabeth and feature the colors of the U.K. flag in white pearls, blue sapphires, and red rubies. On her neck a three-strand pearl choker with a sparkling silver detail in the center, which also seems to be a nod to the iconic three-strand pearl necklace Queen Elizabeth used to wear.
Also in blue, Charles wore a suit by renowned British tailors Anderson & Sheppard and a shirt by a historic Turnbull & Asser, who’ve been historic suppliers for the royal family.
When it comes to shoe choices, Camilla Queen Consort is known for her love of the British shoe brand Sole Bliss (it has been said that she owns 11 pairs of them). She’s also worn Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi, and Demellier London.
