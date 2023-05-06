Zara Tindall Honors Mom Princess Anne in Blue Laura Green Dress & Ribbon Brooch at King Charles III’s Coronation

Zara Tindall and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, attended the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, made a subtle tribute to her mother with her outfit.

Wearing a blue and white custom dress by designer Laura Green, Zara sported Princess Anne‘s diamond ribbon brooch during the ceremony.

Zara Tindall at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Zara also accessorized with white gold earrings from Calleija, a blue fascinator and a Strathberry bag. Keeping it monochromatic, she completed her look with a pair of light blue suede pumps.

Zara Tindall at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Zara Tindall has a close relationship with her cousin, King Charles III. Despite being the Queen’s eldest granddaughter, she is not a working royal and does not hold a royal title. She is 20th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Zara Tindall at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

In terms of fashion, Zara is known for her equestrian style, often sporting tailored jackets, jodhpurs and knee-high boots. She also experiments with bold prints and colors, adding a touch of modernity to her classic looks.

During the ceremony, Zara sat in between her brother, Peter Phillips, and her husband, behind her cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

