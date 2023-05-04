King Charles III & Queen Camilla Coronation’s Merch Includes Exclusive Socks & Teddy Bear

To celebrate the coronation of Queen Camilla and King Charles III, the royal family has released a range of commemorative collectible items.

The collection features fine English bone China crafted in 22 carat gold, creating a prestigious momento of this historic occasion. The line also includes Randley London tote bags, decorations, wristlet bags, champagne glasses, magnets, tea towels, utensils sets, a coronation bear, crystal tumbler and English sparkling wine. The items range in price from $4-$170 USD.

King Charles III & Queen Camilla Coronation’s bear.

Amongst the assortment is the Coronation Cream Socks. The lightweight commemorative pair is decorated with guardsmen, crowns and the Union jack on a cream background with pale pink accents on the heels and toes. The Coronation Cream Socks is a one size fits all item and retails for $17.62 USD.

King Charles III & Queen Camilla Coronation’s socks.

King Charles will be recognized as King with his formal coronation at Buckingham Palace, taking place on May 6. The moment will also recognize Camilla, Queen Consort as the new Queen. During the coronation, King Charles will be taken in the first procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the historic Diamond Jubilee State Coach, first used in the State Opening of Parliament in 2014. The procession will take Charles through the Admiralty Arch and Parliament Street before reaching the Abbey, followed by the religious service at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. EST).

Camilla, Queen Consort, and King Charles III pose in a 2018 portrait for this year’s royal 100th birthday cards, released on Oct. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images

After the service, there will be a procession taking Charles and Camilla back to the Palace in the historic Gold State Coach, which has been used in every royal coronation since 1831. The ceremony will end with a balcony appearance by the monarchs and royal family members.

King Charles Coronation concert will also include special performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, British pop group Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

King Charles III’s coronation will be broadcast on a range of platforms, including BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. Reports from the Abbey are also expected to air on ITV’s social media channels, CNN and Fox News.

