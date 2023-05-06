Sophie Trudeau, Canada’s First Lady, Wears Blush Ted Baker Dress & Matching Pumps at King Charles III’s Coronation

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Trudeau, arrived in style as they gathered with other well-wishers at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday in London. Joining a slew of notable guests, including Katy Perry and royals from overseas, Trudeau looked chic in a romantic pink ensemble for the momentous occasion.

The former television host wore a blush-colored dress featuring a fitted bodice with a high mock neckline, puffy organza sleeves and a flowing skirt that hit just below the knees. The silky skirt gave way to a pair of matching pumps designed with a classic pointed-toe silhouette and high stiletto heels.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The simple style she chose appeared to be finished in soft suede and measure about 4 inches in height with a skinny stiletto. They coordinated seamlessly with her wide-brimmed hat and rectangular clutch, which featured 3D embellishments throughout.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wearing pale pink pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

Over the years, Trudeau has become known for her stylish outfits that often include pops of color. When it comes to shoes, she’s a fan of Jimmy Choos pumps. She was seen wearing a striking red, floral-print jumpsuit in March when the couple welcomed U.S. President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at their home in Ottawa, Canada.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

