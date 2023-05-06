Queen Rania of Jordan Gives Sheer Trend the Royal Treatment in Yellow Dress & Jimmy Choo Pumps at King Charles lll’s Coronation

Among the distinguished guests at King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation were Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan. Queen Rania stood out in a pastel yellow dress as the couple could be seen arriving at Westminster Abbey along with a slew of other well-wishers from around the globe on Saturday.

The queen consort donned a custom couture look by Ralph & Russo co-founder Tamara Ralph, as it was revealed via the Australian fashion designer’s Instagram account. The lemon-yellow pencil dress crafted from silk crepe featured a bow-embellished, off-the-shoulder collar with a subtly sheer underlay that gave way to a mock neckline and long sleeves.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Queen Rania wore a matching hat and accessorized with white woven leather Bottega Veneta clutch and coordinating pumps boasting a timeless, pointy-toe silhouette. She opted for Jimmy Choo’s popular Romy 100 heels complete with a glossy patent finish and a high stiletto heel. The sleek style effortlessly tied her chic look together.

Queen Rania of Jordan wearing pointy white Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

Yesterday, Queen Rania attended the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace wearing a chocolate brown Schiaparelli dress from the house’s fall 2023 collection. She styled the elegant look with a gold metallic Dior clutch and matching Gianvito Rossi pumps for the occasion.

Queen Raina of Jordan attends the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 05, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Queen Rania of Jordan was born Rania al Yassin. After knowing each other for a few months, she married King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein in 1993. The couple was not expected to take over the throne, but on King Hussein’s deathbed, he named his son as the next successor of the throne. Her style is often described as sophisticated and colorful.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

