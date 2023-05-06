Queen Maxima Wears White Jan Taminiau Dress & Nude Gianvito Rossi Pumps at King Charles III’s Coronation Service

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands looked ethereal as she attended the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in London.

The Argentine-born Dutch queen wore a white Jan Taminiau midi dress that featured a sheer floral panel along the high neckline and a rope waist belt that sat right above the A-line skirt. The queen paired the long sleeve piece with white leather gloves.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Queen Máxima accessorized with silver-toned jewelry that featured a sparkling bracelet and a pair of earrings that matched the crystal embellishment on her belt. She added to the look with a straw manila stretch clutch and a white tilted headpiece. Queen Máxima kept her bright blond locks in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a satin pink lip.

Related Princess Mary of Denmark Slips on Suede Pumps With Regal Purple Dress at King Charles III's Coronation Lady Louise Windsor Blooms in Floral Dress & Matching Hat at King Charles III's Coronation Pregnant Princess Eugenie Exudes Elegance in Deep Blue Dress & Satin Mules at King Charles III's Coronation

The Queen completed the look by slipping into a pair of nude Gianvito Rossi pumps. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette finished with a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a 4-inch stiletto heel.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The designer’s 105 pumps were seen on many guests this morning including Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was also seen wearing a white silk pair of the popular heels with an ivory crepe Alexander McQueen gown.

Queen Máxima is married to King Willem-Alexander. The couple has been married since 2002. Queen Maxima’s style is noted as playful, unconventional, elegant and practical. She is known for her love of hats and is often seen wearing one.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

PHOTOS: King Charles III’s Coronation: Royals and Celebrity Guests