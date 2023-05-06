Princess Mary of Denmark Slips on Suede Pumps With Regal Purple Dress at King Charles III’s Coronation

Mary, the Crown Princess of Denmark, looked vibrant in a monochrome look as she attended the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in London.

Mary wore a purple Bespoke Soren Le Schmidt coat dress that featured a midi skirt and a matching waist scarf. The long sleeve piece was embellished with a turquoise stone brooch. She paired the dress with matching felt gloves.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Princess Mary accessorized the look with two gold pendant necklaces and a pair of silver-toned earrings that matched her brooch with the same turquoise stone center. She added a purple crocodile leather clutch and a pleated headband with an attached fishnet veil. She kept her dark brown in a tucked updo style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a mauve lip.

The next Queen Consort of Denmark completed the look by slipping into a pair of purple Gianvito Rossi pumps. The suede heels featured a sleek silhouette finished with a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall. Many other attendees were seen in Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps including Queen Rania of Jordan who wore a metallic gold pair of the stilettos. 12`

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Including Princess Mary, many royal ladies from around the world were in attendance at the coronation including Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan. Some familiar faces from the United States were also invited including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and the first lady Jill Biden.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

