Kiko, Crown Princess of Japan, Embraces Tradition in Geta Sandals & Kimono at King Charles III’s Coronation With Prince Akishino

By Ashley Rushford
Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko
King Charles III Coronation
King Charles III's Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Japanese Crown Princess Kiko and Crown Prince Akishino attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. The husband and wife joined the ceremony on behalf of Akishino’s father, Emperor Naruhito.

For the occasion, Princess Kiko donned a light beige Japanese kimono with a wide decorative belt. Her ankle-length kimono featured thick lapels, loose-fitting sleeves and a ruffled accent on the side. She coordinated her ensemble with a matching small, square beige clutch.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Crown Princess Mette-Maritof of Norway, Crown Prince Akishino of Japan, Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
(L-R) Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Crown Princess Mette-Maritof of Norway, Crown Prince Akishino of Japan, Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince Aksihino was sharply outfitted for the affair. He wore a black three-piece suit, which he complemented with a white button-down shirt, gray tie and pinstripe trousers. On his feet was a pair of black leather loafers.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Crown Prince Akishino of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
(L-R) Crown Prince Akishino of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Princess Kiko gave her wardrobe a boost with white socks and traditional Geta-style shoes. The slip-on silhouette had a thick strap that sat between toes and a chunky wedge heel.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway Crown, Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan arrive for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(L-R) Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway Crown, Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan arrive for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

King Charles III became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the second-longest reigning monarch in history, on Sept. 8, 2022. At 73, Charles, who was formerly known as Prince of Wales, became the oldest person to accede to the British throne.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

