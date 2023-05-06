Kiko, Crown Princess of Japan, Embraces Tradition in Geta Sandals & Kimono at King Charles III’s Coronation With Prince Akishino

Japanese Crown Princess Kiko and Crown Prince Akishino attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. The husband and wife joined the ceremony on behalf of Akishino’s father, Emperor Naruhito.

For the occasion, Princess Kiko donned a light beige Japanese kimono with a wide decorative belt. Her ankle-length kimono featured thick lapels, loose-fitting sleeves and a ruffled accent on the side. She coordinated her ensemble with a matching small, square beige clutch.

(L-R) Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Crown Princess Mette-Maritof of Norway, Crown Prince Akishino of Japan, Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince Aksihino was sharply outfitted for the affair. He wore a black three-piece suit, which he complemented with a white button-down shirt, gray tie and pinstripe trousers. On his feet was a pair of black leather loafers.

(L-R) Crown Prince Akishino of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Princess Kiko gave her wardrobe a boost with white socks and traditional Geta-style shoes. The slip-on silhouette had a thick strap that sat between toes and a chunky wedge heel.

(L-R) Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway Crown, Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan arrive for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

King Charles III became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the second-longest reigning monarch in history, on Sept. 8, 2022. At 73, Charles, who was formerly known as Prince of Wales, became the oldest person to accede to the British throne.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

PHOTOS: See all of the star-studded guests at King Charles III’s Coronation.

