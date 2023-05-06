Princess Charlotte Matches Mother Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen Dress, Crown & Ballet Flats at King Charles III’s Coronation Service

Princess Charlotte is following her mother Kate Middleton’s steps when it comes to fashion. For the coronation service of her grandfather King Charles III and stepgrandmother Queen Camilla, the eight-year-old royal wore Alexander McQueen, one of Middleton’s favorite brands.

Charlotte’s outfit featured a cape and dress in white silk crepe with satin stitch embroidery featuring floral motifs. To complete her look, she added a mini version of the Jess Collett X Alexander McQueen crown worn by her mother. The headpiece had blooming silver flowers and leaves along with diamond detailing.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton, meanwhile, wore a similar Alexander McQueen dress and cape for the historic ceremony. Along with her Jess Collett X Alexander McQueen crown, she also paid tribute in a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that belong to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London. CREDIT: WireImage

When it came down to footwear, Princess Charlotte slipped on a pair of ballet flats in white, coordinating with her monochromatic and angelic outfit.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Princess Charlotte is third in the line of succession to the throne, after her father, Prince William, and her brother Prince George. Her full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge. At a young age, her style is often seen as traditional and classic, with dresses and hair bows in pastel colors.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III stands after being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

