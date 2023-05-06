Princess Beatrice Chooses a Magenta Dress With Puff Sleeves & Pumps for King Charles III’s Coronation

Princess Beatrice joined the British royal family for the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. Beatrice arrived to the ceremony accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli, and Prince Harry.

Going for a vibrant color, Beatrice was dressed in a magenta midi-length dress by Beulah London. The royal’s ensemble featured short puff sleeves and a matching belt.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi along with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Beatrice completed her look with pink sapphire, rubellite and pink opal hoop earrings from Garrard, and a gold statement headband from Emily London. As for footwear, she chose a pair of light pink pumps, similar to the ones worn by U.S. first lady Jill Biden during the ceremony.

Princess Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and she is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne. Beatrice was given the title of Her Royal Highness at birth and is officially known as Princess Beatrice of York. Her style is both classic and elegant, and she frequently wears feminine dresses and statement hats for formal occasions. Beatrice is also known for incorporating sustainable fashion into her wardrobe.

Beatrice is not a working member of the royal family and will not participate in the formal coronation procession, following the service. Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie, did not get an invite to the royal event.

King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

