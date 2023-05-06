×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Princess Anne’s Dramatic Feathered Hat Goes Viral Blocking Prince Harry’s View at King Charles III’s Coronation Service

By Renan Botelho
Renan Botelho

Renan Botelho

More Stories By Renan

View All
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla – Coronation Day
King Charles III Coronation Service
King Charles III Coronation Service
King Charles III Coronation Service
King Charles III Coronation Service
View Gallery 69 Images

Princess Anne is going viral because of her accessory choice for the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in London.

Anne, who is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was chosen as Gold Stick in Waiting for her brother’s coronation service. The prestigious role is traditionally awarded to someone the monarch trusts.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Anne, Princess Royal arrives at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Princess Anne during the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

As a Gold Stick in Waiting and also Captain-General of the 350-year-old Corps, Anne was dressed in her senior military uniform, as she is in charge of leading the procession of members of the armed forces and will be riding on horseback behind King Charles and Queen Camilla to Buckingham Palace once the coronation service is over.

Related

Queen Camilla Commands the Crown in Gold-Trim Bruce Oldfield Dress & White Satin Heels at King Charles III's Coronation

Jill Biden Wears Blue Ralph Lauren Suit & Classic Pumps for King Charles III's Coronation

Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at King Charles III's Coronation in Alexander McQueen Dress, Sentimental Jewelry & White Pumps

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (left to right 3rd and 4th row) The Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and the Duke of Sussex, (left to right 2nd row) the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess Royal Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Anne’s military uniform included a hat that stole the scene during coronation ceremony. Embellished with a red feather, the accessory blocked the view of no other than Prince Harry.

It didn’t take long for the moment to fall into the social media trap, quickly going viral.

The episode reminded users that during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, also held at Westminster Abbey, on Sept. 19, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had their view blocked by a candle.

TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex talks to Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Richard POHLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex talks to Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Although her hat might have blocked Harry’s view, they reportedly have a good relationship and were seen sharing a friendly moment during the ceremony.

Anne is 16th in the line of succession to the British throne. She has been Princess Royal since 1987.

Britain's King Charles III with the St Edward's Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Richard POHLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

PHOTOS: King Charles III’s Coronation: Royals and Celebrity Guests 

About the Author:

Renan Botelho is the senior Digital Editor for Footwear News, reporting on the latest fashion trends and celebrity style. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the Methodist University of São Paulo. He can be reached at rbotelho@footwearnews.com.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad