Princess Anne’s Dramatic Feathered Hat Goes Viral Blocking Prince Harry’s View at King Charles III’s Coronation Service

Princess Anne is going viral because of her accessory choice for the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in London.

Anne, who is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was chosen as Gold Stick in Waiting for her brother’s coronation service. The prestigious role is traditionally awarded to someone the monarch trusts.

Princess Anne during the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

As a Gold Stick in Waiting and also Captain-General of the 350-year-old Corps, Anne was dressed in her senior military uniform, as she is in charge of leading the procession of members of the armed forces and will be riding on horseback behind King Charles and Queen Camilla to Buckingham Palace once the coronation service is over.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. CREDIT: Getty Images

Anne’s military uniform included a hat that stole the scene during coronation ceremony. Embellished with a red feather, the accessory blocked the view of no other than Prince Harry.

It didn’t take long for the moment to fall into the social media trap, quickly going viral.

Thank you princess Anne for such a well placed feather 🤣 pic.twitter.com/y8eCsDd6sw — julie (@a328ab4286dd484) May 6, 2023

Thank God too for Princess Anne’s perfectly placed feather… #Coronation pic.twitter.com/Sin1YxlduT — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 6, 2023

Praise be to Princess Anne's feather. pic.twitter.com/Wb178dvROj — Pugh Himple (@GBullstein) May 6, 2023

Didn’t think I could love Princess Anne any more, but wearing a hat to block Harry’s view is gold #coronation pic.twitter.com/94KwKvIJYd — Amanda Devlin (@JournoDevs) May 6, 2023

The episode reminded users that during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, also held at Westminster Abbey, on Sept. 19, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had their view blocked by a candle.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex talks to Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Although her hat might have blocked Harry’s view, they reportedly have a good relationship and were seen sharing a friendly moment during the ceremony.

Anne is 16th in the line of succession to the British throne. She has been Princess Royal since 1987.

King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

