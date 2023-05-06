Prince Harry Nods to His Military Uniform in Black Suit With Medals at King Charles III’s Coronation

Prince Harry wasn’t allowed to wear his military uniform during the coronation service of his dad, King Charles III, and stepmother, Queen Camilla, on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. However, the husband of Meghan Markle showed up with his military medals on his chest.

Wearing a black three-piece morning suit with a white shirt and a gray tie, Harry, who served for ten years in the Army and did two tours in Afghanistan, sported his Afghanistan service medal, along with Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals on his medal bar. He was also wearing the Knight Commander Victorian Order Star decoration around his neck.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Harry has not been permitted to wear his military uniform since he and his wife quit as working members of the royal family in January 2020.

The royal completed his look with a pair of patent leather brogues, a classic choice for formal occasions and a go-to for royal men.

Prince Harry leaves after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince Harry is the youngest child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. Fifth in line of succession, Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Prince Archie, in May 2019 and their second, Princess Lilibet, in June 2021. Markle decided to not attend the King’s coronation, as she’ll be staying in Montecito, California, where the couple live since stepping down from their royal duties back in 2020

King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

