Pippa Middleton Takes a Style Note From Sister Kate Middleton in Yellow Dress for King Charles III’s Coronation

Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton, attended the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. For the occasion, Pippa chose a dress by Claire Mischevani Alais.

Her outfit consisted of a pastel yellow coat dress, featuring sleek lapels and long sleeves. She completed it with a matching clutch bag, a dramatic hat and a pair of suede pumps in light brown. The shoes featured pointed toes and stiletto heels, that elevated her look by at least 3 inches.

Pippa Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pippa’s outfit is similar to what Kate Middleton wore for Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday parade in 2019. Fans soon compared both looks on social media, pointing it out the resemblance between them.

Kate Middleton at the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pippa Middleton is not a member of the British royal family, although her brother-in-law, Prince William, is the first in line to the British throne.

Pippa’s fashion sense is often considered classic and elegant, with a preference for fitted dresses and tailored jackets that never go out of style.

Pippa Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Meanwhile, for the coronation ceremony, Kate donned an Alexander McQueen dress and cape. Her dress featured silver floral beaded trim and embroidery at the hem with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs made to symbolize the U.K.’s four nations. She also matched her daughter, Princess Charlotte, wearing a Jess Collett X Alexander McQueen crown with blooming silver flowers and diamond detailing.

King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

