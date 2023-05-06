×
Pippa Middleton Takes a Style Note From Sister Kate Middleton in Yellow Dress for King Charles III’s Coronation

By Renan Botelho
Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton, attended the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. For the occasion, Pippa chose a dress by Claire Mischevani Alais.

Her outfit consisted of a pastel yellow coat dress, featuring sleek lapels and long sleeves. She completed it with a matching clutch bag, a dramatic hat and a pair of suede pumps in light brown. The shoes featured pointed toes and stiletto heels, that elevated her look by at least 3 inches.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Pippa’s outfit is similar to what Kate Middleton wore for Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday parade in 2019. Fans soon compared both looks on social media, pointing it out the resemblance between them.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 08: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, although the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton at the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019, in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Pippa Middleton is not a member of the British royal family, although her brother-in-law, Prince William, is the first in line to the British throne.

Pippa’s fashion sense is often considered classic and elegant, with a preference for fitted dresses and tailored jackets that never go out of style.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa and James Middleton, siblings of Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Meanwhile, for the coronation ceremony, Kate donned an Alexander McQueen dress and cape. Her dress featured silver floral beaded trim and embroidery at the hem with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs made to symbolize the U.K.’s four nations. She also matched her daughter, Princess Charlotte, wearing a Jess Collett X Alexander McQueen crown with blooming silver flowers and diamond detailing.

Britain's King Charles III with the St Edward's Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Richard POHLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

About the Author:

Renan Botelho is the senior Digital Editor for Footwear News, reporting on the latest fashion trends and celebrity style. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the Methodist University of São Paulo. He can be reached at rbotelho@footwearnews.com.

