Lionel Richie Dons Classic Morning Suit & Dress Shoes for King Charles III’s Coronation

Lionel Richie joined fellow “American Idol” judge Katy Perry and a bevy of other notable guests at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday for the highly-anticipated coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday.

Richie, who has known King Charles for a long time, was tapped to perform at the star-studded Coronation Concert tomorrow following the religious service.

The “We Are the World” singer, 74, looked dapper for the historic ceremony in a three-piece suit by Esclot London featuring a classic black morning tailcoat with charcoal gray pants and a silver tie.

Lionel Richie arrives for the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Richie, who was seen chatting and taking selfies with fellow guests before the service started, finished off his smart look with a pair of timeless black leather lace-up dress shoes. He was also seen carrying a top hat outside of the Abbey.

A closer look at Lionel Richie’s classic black dress shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Back in 2019, the Grammy-winning pop star was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for the King’s charity, The Prince’s Trust.

English pop group, Take That, as well as Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and Welsh singer Bryn Terfal will also be performing at the Coronation Concert, which will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle, on Sunday. “Downton Abbey” and “Paddington” star Hugh Bonneville will host the event.

Lionel Richie attends the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

“The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth,” the BBC said in a statement.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.