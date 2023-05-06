Queen Camilla’s Daughter Laura Lopes Goes Green in Breezy Dress & Pumps for King Charles III’s Coronation

Laura Lopes, the only daughter of Queen Camilla and her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles, wore head-to-toe emerald green to watch her mother and King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

Accompanied by her husband, Harry Lopes, the Queen’s daughter opted for a breezy loose-cut dress in a dark shade of emerald green. The below-the-knee dress featured a V-neckline finished with a high collar with fringed details and lantern sleeves.

Laura and Harry Lopes (center right) and Tom Parker Bowles (back left) attending the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

She accessorized the outfit with a structured hat in the same shade of green and netting on the front. As per footwear, she chose a pair of pointed-toe pumps, also in dark green, and finished the look with a red clutch to add some contrast to the monochromatic look.

Queen Camilla is seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Royal family’s site describes it as an “occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, has remained essentially the same over a thousand years. For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task this has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066.”

