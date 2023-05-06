Lady Louise Windsor Blooms in Floral Dress & Matching Hat at King Charles III’s Coronation

Lady Louise Windsor showed off a look that married elegance with whimsy at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London today.

The 19-year-old daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, wore Suzannah London’s silk “Kumiko” dress featuring an intricate floral pattern throughout for the special day.

Prince Edward, Duke and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arriving with Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The white frock covered in bluish-purple irises was made in collaboration with artist Rachel Levy, a lauded French botanical photographer whose work has appeared in various galleries and books. According to the British brand, the fitted bodice combined with a high neckline, billowy sleeves and flowing skirt serve as a nod to ’70s glamour.

Lady Louise styled the lovely dress with a matching periwinkle hat boasting a wide brim and embellished top by milliner Jane Taylor. She finished off her chic look with a pair of understated pointed pumps featuring a sandy beige suede finish and a single, skinny buckle strap. The simple style offered a slight boost of height with a heel measuring over 3 inches.

Lady Louise Windsor attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The only daughter of the Duke of Edinburgh, who is the youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip (formerly the Duke of Edinburgh), also noticeably carried a white clutch bag and gloves outside of the Abbey.

Lady Louise wears beige suede pumps at Westminster Abbey in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

