Lady Louise Windsor Blooms in Floral Dress & Matching Hat at King Charles III’s Coronation

Lady Louise Windsor showed off a look that married elegance with whimsy at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London today.
The 19-year-old daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, wore Suzannah London’s silk “Kumiko” dress featuring an intricate floral pattern throughout for the special day.
The white frock covered in bluish-purple irises was made in collaboration with artist Rachel Levy, a lauded French botanical photographer whose work has appeared in various galleries and books. According to the British brand, the fitted bodice combined with a high neckline, billowy sleeves and flowing skirt serve as a nod to ’70s glamour.
Lady Louise styled the lovely dress with a matching periwinkle hat boasting a wide brim and embellished top by milliner Jane Taylor. She finished off her chic look with a pair of understated pointed pumps featuring a sandy beige suede finish and a single, skinny buckle strap. The simple style offered a slight boost of height with a heel measuring over 3 inches.
The only daughter of the Duke of Edinburgh, who is the youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip (formerly the Duke of Edinburgh), also noticeably carried a white clutch bag and gloves outside of the Abbey.
The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.
