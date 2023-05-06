Katy Perry Honors Royal Family in Lavender Vivienne Westwood Suit With Pearl Choker & Dramatic Hat at King Charles III’s Coronation

Katy Perry attended the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. The “American Idol” judge chose a lavender suit by late British designer Vivienne Westwood for the occasion.

Perry’s suit set consisted of a knee-length dress paired with a short-sleeved blazer and a midi skirt. The lavender color of her outfit nods to the British royal family, as purple is associated with royalty.

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer completed her look with Vivienne Westwood’s Saturn three-row pearl chocker, lavender gloves, a white bag and a dramatic hat.

Perry arrived at the event accompanied by UK Vogue Editor Edward Enninful. During the event, the singer didn’t miss the opportunity to take a few selfies at Westminster Abbey. She also posed with fans after the ceremony.

Katy Perry (R) departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The American singer is known for her unique and eclectic style, often featuring bold prints, bright colors and playful accessories. She has been a fashion icon throughout her career, collaborating with designers and even creating her own fashion line.

Katy Perry poses for a photograph following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Perry has also been involved in various philanthropic fashion initiatives, including supporting sustainable fashion and promoting diversity and inclusivity in the industry. In 2018, Perry performed at a charity event hosted by King Charles and was later appointed as an ambassador to aid in the British Asian Trust’s fight against child trafficking, with the support of Britain’s new king.

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, Perry will be one of the performers at the Coronation Concert, which will be broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, following the coronation. The list of performers also includes Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

