Joanna Lumley Wears Peter Pan Dress With Van Dal Wedges & Goes Viral With Royal Revelation at King Charles III’s Coronation

British actress Joanna Lumley, known for her work as Patsy Stone in “Absolutely Fabulous,” made a viral appearance at the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

Dame Joanna Lumley arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lumley attended the historic event wearing a navy blue tent dress, adorned with a dramatic Peter Pan collar. She added white polka dot gloves and a matching hat, following the dress code for the coronation.

For footwear, the actress slipped into a pair of navy Van Dal wedge shoes. The style featured a tricolor sole in white, gray and navy, elevating her look by 2 inches.

Dame Joanna Lumley arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

However, it wasn’t because of her outfit that Lumley went viral on social media. While arriving at the event, the actress made a revelation about her stays with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Sandringham, the country retreat of the British royal family.

“We have stayed with them in various places, and it’s so normal and so friendly but also so unbelievably welcoming and generous – utterly thrilling,” Joanna described. “At Sandringham, your car is taken away but by the time it’s brought back to you at the end of your visit, it’s filled with petrol and been cleaned,” she completed.

"At Sandringham your car is taken away but by the time it's brought back to you at the end of your visit, it's filled with petrol and been cleaned" Dame Joanna Lumley recounts her experience of staying with the new King and Queenhttps://t.co/SvPyMdzcVq 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/dpynoC367l — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2023

On social media, users showed frustration with Joanna’s confession as the car washing service and free petrol mentioned by her are likely sponsored by taxpayers.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

