Jill Biden Wears Blue Ralph Lauren Suit & Classic Pumps for King Charles III’s Coronation

By Renan Botelho
Representing the United States on behalf of her husband, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden attended the coronation service for King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. She was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden at the occasion.

Biden followed the dress code for the event, wearing a blue Ralph Lauren skirt suit. She completed her outfit with matching suede gloves and a bow-shaped fascinator. When it came down to footwear, Biden chose a pair of nude pumps with pointed toes, one of her favorite styles.

Jill Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III.
Jill Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III.
CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Biden’s granddaughter wore a pastel yellow dress by Markarian. On social media, users pointed it out that the yellow and blue choice could be a tribute to the Ukranian flag colors. Biden’s blue suit could also represent the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K., as the color is prominent in both flags.

Jill Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III.
Jill Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III.
CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London.
Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

As per tradition, the U.S. sent the first lady to attend the coronation as an official American representative. No U.S. president has ever attended a coronation. For Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, Ambassador George Marshall was sent as a representative.

Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London.
Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

On Friday, prior to the coronation, Biden was seen wearing a Barbiecore-inspired outfit in London. The first lady visited Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, wearing a hot pink coat with a matching turtleneck dress. She completed the look with floral Dior slingback pumps.

First Lady Jill Biden of the United States leaves 10 Downing Street after meeting Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on May 05, 2023 in London.
Jill Biden leaves 10 Downing Street after meeting Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on May 05, 2023, in London.
CREDIT: Thomas Krych/Zuma / SplashNews.c

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III with the St Edward's Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Renan Botelho is the senior Digital Editor for Footwear News, reporting on the latest fashion trends and celebrity style. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the Methodist University of São Paulo. He can be reached at rbotelho@footwearnews.com.

