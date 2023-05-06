×
Emma Thompson Blossoms in Red Floral Coat Dress & Bejeweled Pumps at King Charles III’s Coronation

By Ashley Rushford
Among the distinguished guests at King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation was British actress Emma Thompson. The “Cruella” star made a chic appearance as she arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

Thompson looked regal in her outfit of choice, which included a vibrant red floral coat. The Academy Award winner’s outerwear featured a bright red design, which was adorned with a motif of roses. The piece featured a sharp collar and 3/4 sleeves. Thompson layered the coat over a black knee-length dress.

Emma Thompson, King Charles Coronation, Pumps, London
Dame Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London.
Emma Thompson, Pumps, King Charles Coronation, London
Dame Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London.
To further elevate her ensemble, the “Nanny McPhee” star added thick hoop earrings and carried a small square pale blue purse. The entertainer’s hair was parted on the side and styled in soft curls.

Adding a sparkling boost to her wardrobe, Thompson slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The style featured an elongated pointed-toe, a high counter at the back at the back for extra support and was set on a round bejeweled heel.

Emma Thompson, Pumps, King Charles Coronation, London
Dame Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London.
King Charles III became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the second-longest reigning monarch in history, on Sept. 8, 2022. At 73, Charles, who was formerly known as Prince of Wales, became the oldest person to accede to the British throne.  

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

PHOTOSSee all of the star-studded guests at King Charles III’s Coronation.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News.

