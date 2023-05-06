French First Lady Brigitte Macron Wears Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & Matching Pumps at King Charles III’s Coronation

French first lady Brigitte Macron opted for a monochrome look as she attended the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in London. Brigitte accompanied her husband, the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

For the occasion, Brigitte slipped on a pastel pink Louis Vuitton midi dress and layered it with a matching jacket that featured structured shoulders and oversized buttons tracing down both sides of the folded opening. She paired the look with matching leather gloves.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to take their seats ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Brigitte accessorized the look with a diamond bracelet, a black crystal ring and a pair of diamond earrings. She added a nude leather mini handbag that featured a gold-linked chain. She kept her blond hair in a pulled-back style with her bangs facing forward bringing attention to her subtle makeup that featured a smokey eye and a nude lip.

The former educator finished the look by slipping into a pair of light pink pumps. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette completed by a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Louis Vuitton is Brigitte’s go-to brand as she is very close with the brand’s designer Nicolas Ghesquière. When she’s not wearing a minimalist set from the designer, she always embodies the French-chic aesthetic in blazers, dresses and pantsuits from labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

The last time we saw Macron and the French president was at a state dinner in Amsterdam last month wearing a sequined navy dress with heels.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

