Rishi Sunak’s Wife Akshata Murthy Brings Florals in Blue Claire Mischevani Dress & Black Fascinator to King Charles III’s Coronation

Akshata Murthy, the wife of U.K.’s Prime Minster Rishi Sunak, chose a dreamy blue dress for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla held at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

Like the majority of the guests, Murty opted for a British designer for the occasion — in her case, Claire Mischevani. She donned the brand’s Alexandra dress, a puffed sleeve baby blue number with a round neckline and a delicate floral jacquard pattern. It also featured a subtle A-shaped skirt and a belt cinched at the waist.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunk and his wife Akshata Murthy attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Murthy smartly accessorized the look with a black clutch and black headpiece by British milliner Jane Taylor, who also made hats and headpieces for Pippa Middleton, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburg, and Lady Louise.

When it came to footwear, Murty went for the most popular silhouette among the coronation’s guests, a pair of stilettos with pointed toes with a suede finish.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunk and his wife Akshata Murthy attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

The Royal family’s site describes it as an “occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, has remained essentially the same over a thousand years. For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task this has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066.”

PHOTOS: See all of the star-studded guests at King Charles III’s Coronation.