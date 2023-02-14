×
Kimora Lee Simmons Matches Daughter Ming Lee in Sparkling Red Sequins & Strappy Sandals at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

By Ashley Rushford
Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons and her eldest daughter, Ming Lee Simmons, had the ultimate twinning moment at LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13.

Kimora made a vibrant appearance alongside Ming in the front row. The fashion designer and model wore a red sequin turtleneck top with a flowy black skirt. Ming matched with her mother in a black blazer jacket and strapless red sequin bralette.

Duckie Thot, Kimora Lee Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons, Madisin Rian, LaQuan Smith NYFW Show
(L-R) Duckie Thot, Kimora Lee Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons and Madisin Rian attend LaQuan Smith’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 13, 2023 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The mother-daughter duo continued to coordinate their ensemble by completing their looks with black strappy sandals. The shoe style had a thin strap across the toe, around the ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Julia Fox, Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor, Stephon Diggs, Duckie Thot, Kimora Lee Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons, LaQuan Smith NYFW show
(L-R) Julia Fox, Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor, Stephon Diggs, Duckie Thot, Kimora Lee Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons and Madisin Rian(L-R) Duckie Thot, Kimora Lee Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons and Madisin Rian attend LaQuan Smith’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 13, 2023 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images

LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 runway show took place during New York Fashion Week. Held in the Rainbow Room in midtown in New York City, the occasion included a cocktail hour hosted with Crown Royal, followed by the show itself. The show — featuring makeup by Huda Beauty and Smith’s first forays into menswear — also included a star-studded front row, attended by Julia Fox, Lil Nas X, Fern Mallis, Teyana Taylor, Bethann Hardison, Coco Rocha, Duckie Thot, Lola Brooke and Maiya the Don.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

