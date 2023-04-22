Kim Kardashian Slips On Adidas Yeezy Slides & Skims Top at Daughter North West’s Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian gave her sporty street style a cozy finish for her latest outing. The reality superstar was spotted arriving at her daughter North West’s basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday.

Kardashian looked cool and comfy for the match. The media personality donned a white Skims cotton rib tank top with snap-panel track trousers from Vetements. The straight-leg cobalt blue bottoms feature an elastic waistband and expandable sides.

Sticking to a casual style moment, “The Kardashians” star accessorized with the Pharrell x Joopiter Jacob & Co. Casio G-Shock watch and a blinged-out diamond choker necklace. The SKKN by Kim founder carried a Balenciaga faux fur tote bag as well as oversized cat sunglasses that were also by the French luxury label. She styled her raven tresses in loose waves and opted for soft makeup.

Kardahian’s eldest daughter was dressed in her teams attire, which included a Sports Academy jersey, matching basketball shorts, black Nike socks and the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Laceless “Analog” sneakers.

Completing Kardashian’s look was a pair of black Adidas Yeezy slides. The popular style features thick toe straps, as well as ridged soles for greater traction.

Slides are an essential shoe style for the spring and summer seasons. The slip-on silhouette has been embraced by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility.

When it comes to fashion, the shapewear mogul is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. The Skims designer’s shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

