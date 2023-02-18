Kim Kardashian Gives ‘Matrix’ Vibes in Black Leather Trench Coat and Pointed Pants Boots

Kim Kardashian was photographed leaving a basketball game in Los Angeles yesterday. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a shiny all-black ensemble that had the star looking like something out of an action movie.

Kim Kardashian leaving a basketball game in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Making a statement, Kardashian brought back a fashion-favorite, outfitted in black boot-pants with extreme pointed toes and thin heels. The shoe meets pants combo are a favorite for the star for their color diversity and unique fit. Kardashian has worn the style in every color from bright pink to black.

The dynamic trousers have also been seen on some of her family members. To go along with them, Kardashain wore a sleek low cut black tank top tucked into her hybrid trousers made of a shiny fabric. Overtop the tank, the social media star styled a large black leather trench coat that gave her ensemble “Matrix” vibes. As for her hair, the Skims owner opted for a simple slicked back ponytail that was parted down the middle.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, such as Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from Prada, Manolo Blahnik and others.

In a similar style, Kardashian opened her Skims Valentine’s pop-up shop in L.A. wearing a festive pink ensemble from her own line. Kardashian wore a bra and matching leggings paired with a matching padded jacket shrugged off her shoulders. On her feet, the mogul stepped into smoky dark gray boots.

