Kim Kardashian Does Athleisure in Oversized Diadora Tee and All-Black Sneakers with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian was photographed while out in Los Angeles, the former reality star heading to her daughter North West’s basketball game alongside NBA star Tristan Thompson. Kardashian went casual for the occasion, donning athleisure and neutral sneakers.

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen on Jan. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Getting comfortable, Kardashian wore an oversized Diadora jersey style tee which she wore alongside black biker shorts made of a stretch fabric that offered the star a more comfortable alternative to jeans. On the accessories front, Kardashian wore large sunnies with reflective red lenses, the style eclipsing her features. As for her hair, the Skims owner slicked her hair back into a lengthy braid, the style worn out of her face. Athleisure of all kinds has become a staple in Kardashian’s wardrobe, thanks in part to its comfort and often neutral and wearable color palette.

As for footwear, Kardashian laced up black athletic sneakers with a classic gum outsole. The style featured a breathable mesh and flexible arches with a chunky silhouette and an all-around monochromatic black finish. A certified footwear enthusiast, it’s no wonder Kardashian pulls off some of the coolest styles imaginable.

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

