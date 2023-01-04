Kim Kardashian Twins With Son Saint West in Matching Skims Snowflake Pajamas

Holiday season might be over now, but Kim Kardashian is still reminiscing about the fun festivities. On Tuesday, the reality superstar uploaded a series of adorable Christmas selfies with her eldest son, Saint West.

Kardashian simply captioned the photos, “night” along with two red heart emojis.

In the carousel-style images, the Skims founder and 6-year-old whom she shares with Kanye West were all smiles as they snuggle up on a couch. The mother-son duo was all smiles in the new images and clearly in the holiday spirit as they both wore matching outfits.

Both Kardashian and Saint wore Skims pajamas. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s look included a long-sleeve button-down shirt with matching fitted bottoms. Both pieces were decorated with snowflakes all over and featured wide cuffs on the hem of the pants. Saint decided to go sans shirt for the occasion and only sported the matching pants.

Kardashian initially shared photos of herself and Saint West in matching pajamas prior to the Christmas holiday in December. The pair posed alongside Kim’s daughter Chicago West from her previous relationship with Kanye West as well as, her sister Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson and her brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Kardashian. The group came together for a series of sweet photos, which sees all of them wearing matching red Skims pajamas.

When it comes to fashion, the shapewear mogul is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. The reality star’s shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

