Kim Kardashian Embraces Lux Leather Trend in Thigh-High Boots at French Ligue Match With Son Saint West & Sister Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian turned her latest outing into a family affair. The Skims founder attended the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennes with her eldest son Saint West and sister Kendall Jenner on Sunday. The trio appeared in the stands at the Parc des Princes Stadium.

For the event, Kardashian donned a double-breasted leather trench coat by Prada. The shiny outerwear featured notched lapels, a back vent and a belted waist. The reality superstar layered her outfit with a dark gray hoodie and a form-fitting bodysuit and matching leggings.

(L-R) Saint West, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attend the French Ligue 1 match at Parc des Princes Stadium on March 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attends the French Ligue 1 match at Parc des Princes Stadium on March 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kardashian styled her dark tresses wavy and accessorized the look with Dior’s Kaleidiorscopic sunglasses. When it came down to the shoes, other photos show that she completed her look with slouchy high boots. The slip-on style features an elongated pointed-toe, moleskin textile uppers, a leather sole and sits on a 4.5-inch heel.

(L-R) Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attend the French Ligue 1 match at Parc des Princes Stadium on March 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

When it comes to fashion, the shapewear mogul is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. The star’s shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

