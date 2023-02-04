Kim Kardashian Does Denim-on-Denim in Distressed Jeans & Matching Pointy Boots for Son Saint West’s Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian was photographed while out in Los Angeles. The reality star was seen leaving her son Saint West’s basketball game yesterday.

For her basketball mom moment, Kardashian styled casual pieces creating a denim-on-denim look.

Kardashian’s ensemble was comprised of an oversized white tee with colorful graphics littering the front. The shirt was half-tucked into the waist of baggy distressed denim. The Skims owner’s jeans featured horizontal rips, holes and fraying all along the thighs that made the style appear edgier.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West leave a basketball game together on Feb. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

Although her footwear was hard to see because of the wide hem of her pants, “The Kardashians” star was wearing denim pointed-toe boots fitted with angular toes and stiletto heels that looked to be around 3 to 4 inches in height. Given her track record with similar silhouettes, it’s likely the boot is ankle-length if not knee-high.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West leave a basketball game together on Feb. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Kardashian wore a similarly casual ensemble while snapping a quick mirror selfie for her Instagram on Feb. 1. The KKW Beauty owner’s selfie-worthy outfit was comprised of a strappy white bodysuit with gray low-rise sweatpants and chunky neutral Yeezy sneakers.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

