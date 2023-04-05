Kim Kardashian Pairs Distressed Jeans & Sneakers With Fur Coat on Tokyo Vacation With Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West showed off the latest from their Tokyo adventures.

The mother-daughter duo posted to their shared TikTok account on Monday, showing different clips from their Japanese vacation. As they walked through a forest and as they ate multiple sweet treats, Kardashian donned a bright blue fur coat that reached the ground. She added a white scoop neck tank top under the jacket and added light wash high-waisted distressed jeans to the look. Kardashian accessorized with oversized blue sunglasses.

Kardashian added to the dressed-down feel of the outfit with her footwear. She wore leather sneakers in a gray and white colorway to complete the ensemble.

Kardashian’s outfit was the latest in her current casual style streak. At the end of March, while chaperoning a trip to London with son Saint West, the Skims founder wore a gray zip-up sweatshirt and leggings with suede over-the-knee boots.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

PHOTOS: Click here to discover how Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Balenciaga has evolved in the gallery.