Kim Kardashian Gets Edgy in Belted Skirt & Jacket With Matching Boots at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian celebrated Dolce & Gabbana in a few different looks.

The Skims founder attended the luxury house’s store opening in Milan on Saturday before hitting its runway show later in the day, as part of Milan Fashion Week. To the opening, she wore a look from Dolce & Gabbana, which consisted of a matching set and knee-high boots.

Her long-sleeve cropped jacket featured silver buckle detailing in the front, starting around the neck and running to the bottom. The tan leather skirt also featured buckle embellishments up the left side.

Kardashian is seen at the Dolce & Gabbana Store during the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25 in Milan. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Rounding out the ensemble were a pair of tan leather knee-high boots with a pointed toe. The boots also featured buckles around the opening.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Mugler, Balmain, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela.

The year prior in September, Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway, closing out their Milan Fashion Week show.

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

