Kim Kardashian Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Heels & Marc Jacobs x Fendi Denim Slit Skirt

Kim Kardashian posted another major fashion moment to Instagram on Saturday — this time, modeling Marc Jacobs X Fendi.

Kardashian wore a corset and a fitted long denim skirt. She completes the all-white ensemble with a statement-making furry hat, white leather gloves and, of course, the reimagined Marc Jacobs x Fendi Baguette bag.

The Skims owner captioned the photo with a simple dove emoji, a nod to the angelic-inspired look she is sporting.

On her feet, Kardashian had on sky-high translucent heels, which appear to be Pleasers or Pleaser-style heels. Notorious for their height, these statement-making platforms are at least 7 inches tall. The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art refers to these shoes as “Cinderella’s glass slippers.”

But the mother of four isn’t the only one soaring to new heights with her shoe selection. Kardashian’s sister and international supermodel Kendall Jenner wore her 8-inch Marc Jacobs platforms at the 2023 Met Gala last Monday.

Kim’s support of the Italian fashion house may not come as a surprise to many. In the fall, Kardashian was spotted front-row Fendi’s New York Fashion Week spring 2023 show. The runway show showcased Marc Jacobs’ resort 2023 capsule collection and paid homage to the iconic Carrie Bradshaw-approved baguette bag. Sarah Jessica Parker was seen sitting alongside Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian heading to the Fendi 2023 resort show in New York City. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Skims also released a limited-edition capsule collection with Fendi back in November of 2021.

The highly-anticipated Marc Jacobs X Fendi summer collection will be available to purchase online and in-stores on May 11.

According to L’officiel Malaysia, Kim Jones states, “In my opinion, Marc is the King of fashion in America. He is also a master of branding and experimentation, particularly with logos. Here, Marc has designed a Fendi collection — it is not a collaboration, rather it is an interpretation. In it, there is a sense of freedom in excess and joy, where he was allowed to do whatever he wanted.”

