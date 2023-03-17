Kim Kardashian Takes London by Storm in White T-Shirt, Jeans & Pointy Heels With Son Saint West

Kim Kardashian brought her edgy style to London today. The Skims founder has been touring the city with her eldest son Saint West, making stops at the London Eye and Victoria Beckham’s store.

Kardashian sported a floor-length white fluffy coat during the outing. The dramatic overcoat had a wide collar and belted waist.

Kim Kardashian out in London on March 17, 2023. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

The reality superstar styled the piece with a simple short-sleeve white T-shirt and printed light-wash denim jeans. The bottoms featured a slanted zipper, a ruffled hemline and were decorated with white and gray accents throughout.

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, Kardashian opted for subtle accessories and only carried an iPhone in her hand. The socialite parted her dark tresses in the middle and styled them in loose natural waves. As for glam, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star rounded out the look with soft makeup and a neutral matte pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Kardashian seemingly tied her outfit together with a pair of gray pointy heels. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and included a sharp, triangular pointed-toe

When it comes to fashion, the shapewear mogul is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. The reality star’s shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

