Kim Karashian Goes Sheer in Raincoat With Balenciaga Jean Boots at Lakers Game

Kim Kardashian was among the many celebrities who attended the last Los Angeles Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors last night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The TV personality was surrounded by other Hollywood A-listers like Adele, Leonardo DiCaprio, Woody Harrelson and many more.

Kardashian went for a casual but fashion-forward outfit that included a sheer white hooded raincoat paired with an athletic white tank top and a pair of high-waisted light blue denim jeans with floor-sweeping flared legs.

Kim Kardashian at Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and The Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

As per footwear, Kim matched her trousers with Balenciaga’s jean boots. The “Falkon” style is done in light blue Japanese twill and retails for $3,750.

Baleciaga Falkon jean boots.

The fashion and beauty mogul accessorized the look with a simple necklace and styled her long dark locks in a high updo parted in the middle. She kept the makeup in her iconic Y2K style, with brown-lined lips and smokey eyes in earthy tones.

Kim Kardashian at Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and The Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s closet is so vast that is hard to keep up with the high fashion brands and styles she wears on a daily basis.

She tends to go for revealing and bold outfits like see-through leggings, mesh dresses, and micro tops. Among her favorite brands are Balenciaga, Maison Margiela, Mugler, and Chanel. When it comes to shoes, her choices are just as bold and on-trend ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots and PVC heels to chunky sneakers.

