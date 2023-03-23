Kim Kardashian Plays Virtual Golf With Kylie Jenner in Crocodile Jumpsuit & Pointy Boots

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner spent some quality time together on March 23. The two billionaires created a TikTok video while playing virtual golf and listening to Sza’s “Snooze.”

The Skims founder slipped into a short sleeve turtleneck jumpsuit that featured an all-over black and white crocodile print.

Kardashian kept the focus on the fitted silhouette opting for no jewelry. She kept her dark brown locks in a loosely waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of gray calf-high boots. The fitted silhouette featured a sock-like sleeve which was finished by a pointed toe. The boots brought slight height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 2 inches tall.

As for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, Jenner wore a cream long-sleeve shirt that cascaded into gloves. She layered it with a white crewneck t-shirt and a cream-fitted tank top that she folded over to create a strapless look. She paired the tops with dark gray leather straight pants.

The beauty mogul accessorized the look with oval blackout sunglasses with a black leather coin clutch that featured silver hardware. She kept her dark brown hair in a voluminous blown-out style around her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

Jenner completed the look by slipping into a pair of white pumps. The heels featured a fitted silhouette with a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

The duo attended the last show of Sza’s S.O.S. tour last night at The Forum in Los Angeles. Other stars attended the concert including Justin and Hailey Bieber. Kardashian just worked with the singer on a new Skims campaign for the brand’s signature Fits Everybody collection.

