Kim Kardashian & Kelly Rowland Work Up a Sweat in Matching All-Black Athleisure & Comfy Socks

By Allie Fasanella
Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland are workout buddies.

Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share snaps of their workout session this Thursday. The duo posed for a mirror selfie together, matching in black cropped tank tops and leggings.

Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian posing together wearing black workout clothes and socks.
CREDIT: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and Rowland were noticeably wearing just socks, ditching their athletic sneakers for the workout. The Skims mogul chose a pair of black socks to complete her outfit, while the Destiny’s Child alum went with white.

Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian taking a mirror selfie with trainer Senada Greca.
CREDIT: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also posted a video of herself doing pull-ups in a pair of black rubber slides. “Flip-flop workout,” she quipped, before telling her millions of followers not to judge.

Last week, the reality star hit the Milan Fashion Week scene, where she celebrated Dolce & Gabbana’s new store opening and attended the luxury house’s runway show. At the store event, she turned heads in a beige leather ensemble featuring a bold buckle design.

Kardashian is seen at the Dolce & Gabbana store during the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25 in Milan.
CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kardashian, who is known for not holding back when it comes to her fashion choices, styled the edgy cropped jacket and mini skirt with knee-high boots in the same hue. The silhouette boasted a fold-over design and a classic pointed toe.

