Kim Kardashian Embraces Barbiecore in Hot Pink Catsuit & Manolo Blahnik X Vetements Boots for Katy Perry’s ‘Play’ in Las Vegas

Kim Kardashian flew out her daughter, North West, and her friends to attend Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency, “Play,” at Resorts World on Saturday night. Her eldest child, North West, even joined the singer on stage to dance to the singer’s song, “Swish Swish.”

The “Kardashians” star embraced the Barbiecore trend in a complete hot pink ensemble. She wore a Skims sleeveless catsuit which featured a fitted silhouette and a turtle neckline.

Paris Hilton, Sia, Kim Kardashian and North West watch Katy Perry’s “Play” in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Instagram Kim Kardashian

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of hot pink Manolo Blahnik X Vetements boots. The waist-high style cascaded down her leg with a ruched sleeve which was finished with a pointed toe. The boots brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Kardashian consistently works with Danielle Levi on her looks. Levi can also be credited for the sparkling silver Versace dress and crystal-wrapped heels she wore to the Kardashian-Jenner’s Christmas Eve party last December.

The last time we saw Kardashian was in Tokyo earlier this month vacationing with her eldest daughter. The mother-daughter duo posted a montage of videos of their trip onto their shared Tiktok account wearing the television personality was seen wearing a fur coat with distressed jeans and sneakers.

Over the years, Kardashian has become a fashion mogul starring in campaigns for brands like Stuart Weitzman, Beats and Balenciaga. The reality TV star was also the inspiration behind Dolce & Gabbana’s spring 2023 collection last year. Kardashian has taken her own ideas to the market with her shapewear brand Skims and her skincare brand Skkn by Skims. She is often seen in fitted silhouettes paired with stiletto-heeled pumps, boots or sandals.

