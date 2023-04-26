Kim Kardashian Goes Monochromatic in Gray Knit Dress With Matching Sock Boots

Kim Kardashian styled a gray head-to-toe look during a recent outing.

The Skims founder stepped out in New York on Wednesday after hitting the Time 100 Summit the night before. For the outing, Kardashian styled a gray knit midi dress.

Her dress featured long sleeves, a mock neck and a tie front for extra interest. Kardashian kept herself extra covered with matching gray gloves as well. She tied her hair up, showing off stud earrings, but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum.

Kardashian exits her hotel in New York City on April 26. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The coverage didn’t stop with the gloves. Kardashian brought back a fashion favorite, outfitted in gray sock boots with extremely pointed toes and thin heels, which blended seamlessly into the rest of the monochromatic outfit. The shoe style is a favorite for the star for its color diversity and unique fit.

Kardashian seen in New York City on April 26. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Mugler, Balmain, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, such as Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from Prada, Manolo Blahnik and others.

PHOTOS: Click here to see Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking styles over the years.