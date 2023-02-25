Kim Kardashian Impressively Traverses Stairs in Spike Heels With Bedazzled Bodycon Skirt at Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Kim Kardashian attended Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week show today. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a custom reworked gown turned into a two-piece set from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring 1990 collection with clear mules. A video was posted prior to the show of Kardashian struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in her show look.

The vintage garment was originally a maxi-length bodycon dress that was updated and modernized to fit Kardashian’s personal style.

The top and bottom were fitted and dotted with ruby red crystals and gemstones that gave off a glamorous, eye-catching effect. The top half was a bralette while the bottom was turned into a maxi-style skirt featuring a short slit in the back allowing for more movement. In tandem with her dress, the Skims owner toted a satin “Sicily” bag that was also bedazzled to match her outfit.

On her feet, the businesswoman rounded out her look with clear mules. The sharp pair had rounded open-toes with thick clear straps and black soles that sat atop thin stiletto heels reaching 2 to 3 inches in height.

Related Kim Kardashian Models Skims 'Cotton Sleep' Collection in Cozy Socks International Buyers Return to Micam in Full Force as Optimistic Mood Prevails Mariah Carey Teams Up With Kim Kardashian in Louis Vuitton Boots for Mother-Daughter TikTok Duet With North West & Monroe Cannon

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler.

The year prior in September, Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway, closing out their Milan Fashion Week show.

Kim Kardashian at the Dolce & Gabbana fall 2023 show via her Instagram Story. CREDIT: via Instagram

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style moments over the years.