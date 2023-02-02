Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in White Bodysuit & Chunky Gray Sneakers

Kim Kardashian wished her followers a good morning, snapping a casual photo of her outfit of the day, and posting the photo to her Instagram yesterday.

The former reality star was outfitted in sporty clothes with chunky sneakers. The KKW Beauty owner’s selfie-worthy outfit was comprised of a white bodysuit that sat high on her hips, the skin-tight style worn with light gray sweats worn in a low-rise way to show off the bodysuit it sat atop.

Kardashian carried what appeared to be a gray and black fanny pack, slinging it over her shoulder and stacked on shiny gold pendant necklaces. As for her hair, the businesswoman wore her long dark tresses simply straightened down her back, messily tousled and set in a middle part.

As for footwear, Kardashian laced up gray and tan sneakers. The style featured a breathable mesh and flexible arches with a chunky appearance, thick white soles and a sleek lace-up silhouette. A certified footwear enthusiast, it’s no wonder Kardashian pulls off some of the coolest styles imaginable.

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

