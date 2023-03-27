Kim Kardashian Poses in Bikini & Mule Sandals for Skims’ Campaign

Kim Kardashian is starring in the latest Skims campaign. In a series of photos posted on Instagram today, Kardashian showed off some of the latest swimsuits from the brand.

In the first photo, Kardashian is standing next to a car while wearing a long-sleeved strapless bikini top that is tied in the middle with a dangly pair of strings, paired with matching low-waisted micro bikini bottoms. The serial entrepreneur styled the beach-ready look with dark pair of shield-style sunglasses, straight platinum-blond hair and a pair of brown mule sandals.

In the next photo, the influencer is lying back next to a pool on a bright green towel and an equally loud strapless monokini.

The final swimsuit being showcased in the carousel is a sky-blue two-piece set. Kardashian is wearing a limited-edition micro scoop bikini top with a matching pair of micro tanga bikini bottoms. In the last photo, the reality show star layered a matching turquoise micro miniskirt over the bikini bottom.

Since Skims officially launched in Sept. 2019, the brand has expanded beyond its initial shapewear offerings to include a variety of athleisure, swimwear, loungewear and lingerie options in a wide variety of sizes and skin tones. The brand boasts an impressive portfolio of brand ambassadors including SZA, Cassie, Becky G, and even the U.S. Olympics team.

Known for her love of neutrals and fitted silhouettes, Kim Kardashian has made an indelible mark on the modern fashion industry. Famed for her red carpet fashion risks, pant boots and monochromatic looks, the businesswoman and socialite has helped influence women’s fashion trends for over a decade with the help of designer labels like Balenciaga, Balmain and Givenchy. As an entrepreneur, Kardashian launched her own shapewear and loungewear brand Skims in 2019, bringing neutral style essentials to market. She also launched KKW Beauty in 2017 as a homage to her signature smoky and glowy makeup look.

