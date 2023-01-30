Kim Kardashian Poses for Mirror Selfie Barefoot With Vintage Gucci Dress & Diamond Chain

Kim Kardashian exuded sleek glamour in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, the shapewear mogul and reality superstar uploaded a series of selfies on the social media site, which sees her modeling a customized Gucci Fall 2002 nude dress.

“When life gets blurry..adjust your focus,” Kardashian captioned the post.

The new photos quickly accumulated 2 million likes and were flooded with comments from fans calling the look pretty and fabulous.

The gorgeous gown included a plunging neckline that was outlined with studs and one asymmetrical strap across the chest. The piece also featured thin straps, a fitted bodice and a subtle train. To amp up her outfit, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star accessorized with a diamond choker cross necklace and long pointy nails.

For glam, the socialite and entrepreneur went with soft makeup and a neutral pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves. Kardashian decided to go barefoot and posed shoeless for the photos.

Last Friday, Kardashian was spotted in a casual ensemble while attending her daughter North West’s basketball game alongside NBA star Tristan Thompson. The entrepreneur sported a Diadora jersey with black biker shorts and chunky sneakers.

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen on Jan. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style moments over the years.